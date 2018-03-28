Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Avnet (AVT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,975 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Avnet worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,031,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,833,000 after purchasing an additional 877,612 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,470,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,253,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 19.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,377,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,130,000 after purchasing an additional 222,109 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,202,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 267,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5,026.91, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $45.99.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVT shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

In other news, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $600,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,178 shares in the company, valued at $931,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin V. Summers sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $61,452.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

