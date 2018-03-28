Macy's Inc (M) Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,378 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of Macy's worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy's by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy's by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy's by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macy's by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Macy's by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on M shares. Vetr lowered shares of Macy's from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.26 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Macy's in a research report on Friday, December 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy's to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy's from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In other news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $265,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen M. Hoguet sold 67,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $1,984,265.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,407 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy's stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Macy's Inc has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $8,293.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Macy's had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Macy's Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Macy's’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

WARNING: “Macy's Inc (M) Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/macys-inc-m-position-boosted-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.