MAG Silver (MAG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

MAG Silver stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 504,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,301. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $840.65, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MAG Silver stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of district scale projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's principal asset is the Juanicipio property comprising a single concession covering 7,679.21 hectares located in central Zacatecas State, Mexico.

