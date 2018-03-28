Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Position Reduced by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of Magellan Health worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2,538.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. Magellan Health Inc has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $109.80.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,367 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $1,282,429.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,136.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan N. Rubin sold 17,443 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $1,675,749.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,863 shares of company stock worth $9,432,287. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc is engaged in the healthcare management business. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. It is focused on managing special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Its Healthcare includes its management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program (EAP) services, management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management, and the integrated management of physical, behavioral and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations, delivered through Magellan Complete Care (MCC).

