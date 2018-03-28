Magna International (MGA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Magna International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.909347680712 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern's scoring:

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,798. The company has a market capitalization of $19,855.14, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magna International has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $59.99.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Magna International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo upgraded Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Magna International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

