Magnolia Petroleum (MAGP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.20

Magnolia Petroleum PLC (LON:MAGP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.05), with a volume of 55114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of $0.79 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50.

Magnolia Petroleum Company Profile

Magnolia Petroleum Plc is a holding company, which provides direction and other services to its subsidiaries. The Company’s geographical segments include the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA). It is engaged in oil and gas production and exploration in the United States. It is focused on acquiring and developing leases in the United States onshore formations.

