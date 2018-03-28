Maintel Holdings plc (MAI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 19.10 on May 11th

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) announced a dividend on Monday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.26) per share on Friday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is an increase from Maintel’s previous dividend of $14.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Maintel stock remained flat at $GBX 795 ($10.98) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978. Maintel has a twelve month low of GBX 600 ($8.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,080 ($14.92). The firm has a market cap of $116.42 and a PE ratio of 2,038.46.

Maintel (LON:MAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 66.70 ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 70.40 ($0.97) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). Maintel had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of £133.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.27) target price on shares of Maintel in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc is engaged in the provision of contracted managed services, the sale and installation of telecommunications systems and the provision of fixed line, mobile and data telecommunications services, to the enterprise business sector. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications managed service and technology sales, telecommunications network services and mobile services.

