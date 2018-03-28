Maintel (LON:MAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.70 EPS

Maintel (LON:MAI) posted its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 66.70 ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 70.40 ($0.97) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Maintel had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of £133.08 million for the quarter.

Shares of Maintel stock remained flat at $GBX 795 ($10.98) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978. Maintel has a 52 week low of GBX 600 ($8.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,080 ($14.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $116.42 and a P/E ratio of 2,038.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from Maintel’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

Separately, FinnCap decreased their target price on Maintel from GBX 1,250 ($17.27) to GBX 900 ($12.43) and set a “corporate” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc is engaged in the provision of contracted managed services, the sale and installation of telecommunications systems and the provision of fixed line, mobile and data telecommunications services, to the enterprise business sector. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications managed service and technology sales, telecommunications network services and mobile services.

