Mantech International Corp (MANT) Receives $56.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mantech International to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

Mantech International stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 88,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,992. Mantech International has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,182.31, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Mantech International had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Mantech International will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $558,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Keefe sold 4,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $246,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,832 over the last three months. 35.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mantech International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for national security programs for the intelligence community; the departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Veteran Affairs and Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); the space community, and other the United States Government customers.

