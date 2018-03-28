Mantech International Corp (MANT) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 267.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Mantech International worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,414,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,994,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 41,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mantech International stock opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Mantech International Corp has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $2,182.31, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Mantech International had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mantech International to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mantech International from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

In other Mantech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $558,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Keefe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,832. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mantech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for national security programs for the intelligence community; the departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Veteran Affairs and Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); the space community, and other the United States Government customers.

