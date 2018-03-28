Marathon Patent Group (MARA) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marathon Patent Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.6187641987869 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Marathon Patent Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 575,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,224. Marathon Patent Group has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group Inc (MARA) is engaged in acquiring patents and patent rights from owners or other ventures. The Company monetizes its portfolio of patents and patent rights by entering into license discussions. The Company owns around 378 United States and foreign patents, and patent rights across a range of technologies and markets.

