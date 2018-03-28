Salesforce.com (CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total value of $1,256,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,909.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $586,750.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $581,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $611,800.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $632,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $638,350.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $635,050.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $1,271,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $625,150.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $608,150.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $601,000.00.

Salesforce.com stock opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85,932.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.86, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $81.55 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $294,547,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Salesforce.com by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,568,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $364,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,972 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in Salesforce.com by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,346,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $444,343,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $83,414,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,435,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,255,082,000 after acquiring an additional 675,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Salesforce.com to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Vetr upgraded Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.54 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce.com from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.91.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

