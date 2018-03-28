Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares of Salesforce.com (CRM) Stock

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $581,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $586,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $611,800.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $632,400.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total transaction of $1,256,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $638,350.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $635,050.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $1,271,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $625,150.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $608,150.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $601,000.00.

Shares of Salesforce.com stock opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $82,652.80, a P/E ratio of 669.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 80.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 29,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 16.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,489,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $139,185,000 after acquiring an additional 209,184 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,488,454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $232,471,000 after acquiring an additional 195,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Vetr raised shares of Salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.91.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

