Marco Investment Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Stock

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.89. 169,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,527.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.07%. analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1389 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.

