Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,614 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLPH. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 56.2% in the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Timothy Manganello bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,365.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.54. 116,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. Delphi Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC is a develops, designs and manufactures powertrain technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company’s segments is Products & Service Solutions (PSS). PSS segment sells aftermarket products to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers.

