Thomas F. Kissinger Sells 7,500 Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Stock

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $229,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,892.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Marcus Corp has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $826.79, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.52 million. Marcus had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. analysts predict that Marcus Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 423.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 157,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marcus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,406,000 after purchasing an additional 117,059 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Marcus by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 780,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 69,515 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 174.0% in the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 108,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 68,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation operates principally in two business segments: Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and Nebraska, and a family entertainment center in Wisconsin. The Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska, and manages hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, Georgia, Florida and California.

