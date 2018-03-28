Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis Sells 130,000 Shares

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $4,616,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Camping World stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $2,798.34, a PE ratio of 1,543.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 384.26%. The business had revenue of $888.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.84 million. equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,380.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,001 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,840,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,478,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,244,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after acquiring an additional 503,079 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $52.00 target price on shares of Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.

