Marine Products (MPX) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.11

News headlines about Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marine Products earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.3476964414834 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPX. ValuEngine raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Ifs Securities raised Marine Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marine Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Marine Products stock remained flat at $$13.84 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.88, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.37. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Marine Products had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $65.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. equities research analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

