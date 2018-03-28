MarineMax (HZO) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MarineMax earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 44.6786601424811 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. CL King upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Northcoast Research set a $26.00 price objective on MarineMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MarineMax stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 180,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,249. The company has a market capitalization of $518.24, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.75 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paulee C. Day sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at $716,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $1,566,400. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc is a recreational boat and yacht dealer in the United States. Through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas, the Company sold new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, as of September 30, 2016.

