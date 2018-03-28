MarketAxess (MKTX) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.25

News articles about MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MarketAxess earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3343380888105 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.98. The company had a trading volume of 290,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,932. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $171.45 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $8,342.78, a P/E ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.57.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $99.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director David G. Gomach sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.98, for a total value of $836,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $6,671,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,676,347.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,849,545. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

