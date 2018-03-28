Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $81.87. 745,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41,670.64, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $71.79 and a twelve month high of $86.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 52,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $4,292,760.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julio A. Portalatin sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $893,283.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,125.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,855 shares of company stock worth $12,395,268 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MMC shares. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

