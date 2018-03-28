Jack Clarke Sells 50,112 Shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Jack Clarke sold 50,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($6.24), for a total transaction of £226,506.24 ($312,940.37).

Jack Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Jack Clarke bought 36 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £152.28 ($210.39).

On Monday, February 5th, Jack Clarke bought 37 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £150.59 ($208.05).

Marshalls stock opened at GBX 415.60 ($5.74) on Wednesday. Marshalls plc has a one year low of GBX 333.10 ($4.60) and a one year high of GBX 486.60 ($6.72). The firm has a market cap of $877.67 and a P/E ratio of 1,979.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a GBX 10.80 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $3.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSLH. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 470 ($6.49) to GBX 475 ($6.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.91) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 490 ($6.77) to GBX 505 ($6.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marshalls presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 474.83 ($6.56).

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, traffic calming, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and decorative aggregates to local authorities, commercial architects, specifiers, contractors, house builders, builders merchants, DIY groups, professional landscapers, garden designers, and patio and driveway installers.

