Marston's (MARS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Marston's (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.93) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MARS. HSBC dropped their target price on Marston's from GBX 115 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.80) target price on shares of Marston's in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.93) target price on shares of Marston's in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.73) target price on shares of Marston's in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Marston's from GBX 110 ($1.52) to GBX 115 ($1.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marston's has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 120.91 ($1.67).

Marston's stock opened at GBX 101.80 ($1.41) on Wednesday. Marston's has a 52-week low of GBX 99.85 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.70 ($2.04). The company has a market cap of $639.64 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.14.

About Marston's

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

