Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News coverage about Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Martin Midstream Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.890162634631 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

MMLP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. 43,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.59, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $305.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.22 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a limited partnership with a set of operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Company’s four business lines include terminalling and storage services for petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of finished lubricants; natural gas services, including liquids transportation and distribution services, and natural gas storage; sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution, and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products.

