Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $151,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Mary Lou Burke sold 250 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $26,250.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $105,050.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 2,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $226,375.50.

On Friday, January 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total transaction of $103,928.00.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $105.04. The firm has a market cap of $6,130.10, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $47,584,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,982 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

