Mastercard (NYSE:MA) General Counsel Sells $5,526,516.32 in Stock

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $5,526,516.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,809,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $186,273.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $111.01 and a 12-month high of $183.73.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Vetr upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Mastercard by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mastercard (NYSE:MA) General Counsel Sells $5,526,516.32 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/mastercard-ma-general-counsel-timothy-h-murphy-sells-30628-shares-updated.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.