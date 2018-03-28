Matchpool (GUP) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and $3.37 million worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex and EtherDelta. During the last week, Matchpool has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002757 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00720818 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012523 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00145718 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00031390 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Matchpool is a decentralized matchmaking protocol which uses group dynamics to help participants match with each other. Matchpool users are divided into two catagories – Joiners & Hosts. Joiners who wish to enter a pool of their choice, will have to pay the pool's requisite entry fee, while host will be the one who opens a custom Pool and gets dividends from its revenues. All payments in Matchpool will be held in an Ether based smart contract and will be processed using Matchpool's network own token Guppies (GUP). Both the Host of the pool and its matchmakers are entitled to shares of the Pools subscription and monthly fees, paid with GUP. “

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta, Liqui, Gatecoin, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

