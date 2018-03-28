Materialise NV (MTLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 85,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,627. Materialise has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $610.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Materialise’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Materialise by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 86,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 42,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Materialise by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Materialise NV (MTLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/materialise-nv-mtls-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV is a Belgium-based company engaged in the software industry. The Company is a provider of additive manufacturing software and of three dimensional (3D) printing services. Materialise NV incorporates of 3D printing experience into a range of software solution and 3D printing services, through which the Company seeks to form the backbone of the 3D printing industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.