Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,183 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $938,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,555,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $183,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,630 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $17,154.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.46 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

