McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Citigroup

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14,024.30, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $277,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,003.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,439.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 92,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 558,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after buying an additional 29,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

