Telemus Capital LLC Raises Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 425.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the third quarter worth $104,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter worth $107,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 219.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $191.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

McDonald's stock opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125,538.61, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $128.60 and a 52 week high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.52%.

In other McDonald's news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

