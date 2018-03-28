Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded down $15.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.90. 10,927,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,835,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Netflix has a 52 week low of $138.66 and a 52 week high of $333.98. The company has a market cap of $139,015.38, a PE ratio of 227.96, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $175,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,043 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 2,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $563,933.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,811.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,899 shares of company stock valued at $122,453,300 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Goldman Sachs set a $250.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.27 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

