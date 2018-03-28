Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Atlassian by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,513.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 2.41. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $62.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $212.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a holding company. The Company offers a range of team collaboration products. The Company offers products, including JIRA, Confluence, HipChat, Bitbucket and JIRA Service Desk, for software developers, information technology (IT) managers and knowledge workers. The Company offers JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team real-time messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management, and JIRA Service Desk for team service and support applications.

