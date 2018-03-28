Peel Hunt Trims Mears Group (LON:MER) Target Price to GBX 500

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 550 ($7.60) to GBX 500 ($6.91) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Mears Group from GBX 525 ($7.25) to GBX 480 ($6.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Mears Group (MER) opened at GBX 338.17 ($4.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.67 and a P/E ratio of 1,610.33. Mears Group has a 12 month low of GBX 357.50 ($4.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 533.50 ($7.37).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.55 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.45. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

