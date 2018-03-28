MediBloc Price Reaches $0.0174 (CRYPTO:MED)

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, MediBloc has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Coinrail. MediBloc has a market cap of $51.47 million and $592,531.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,963.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.17 or 0.05654850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $861.24 or 0.10866700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.75 or 0.01662340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.09 or 0.02512070 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00202617 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00667843 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00083208 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.43 or 0.02655090 BTC.

About MediBloc

MediBloc is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 coins and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 coins. The official website for MediBloc is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mediterranean Coin (MED) is a uses a hybrid algorithm of Scrypt and SHA-256 – in order to limit the ability of large miners to jump on a network and increase the hashing power disproportionately. 200 million currency units are set to be mined. “

MediBloc Coin Trading

MediBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Coinrail. It is not currently possible to purchase MediBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

