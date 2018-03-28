MediBloc (CRYPTO:MED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $833,141.00

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. MediBloc has a market cap of $48.91 million and $833,141.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediBloc has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One MediBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,901.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.02 or 0.05734690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $889.14 or 0.11305400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.01714240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.02416270 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00207445 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00677674 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00083466 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.78 or 0.02718280 BTC.

About MediBloc

MediBloc is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 coins and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 coins. MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mediterranean Coin (MED) is a uses a hybrid algorithm of Scrypt and SHA-256 – in order to limit the ability of large miners to jump on a network and increase the hashing power disproportionately. 200 million currency units are set to be mined. “

MediBloc Coin Trading

MediBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase MediBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

