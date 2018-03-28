Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Medical Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,405,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,598. The stock has a market cap of $4,558.69, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.52 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.95%.

In related news, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 489,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $6,070,740.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,192,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,166,673.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 485.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States and selectively in foreign jurisdictions. The Company’s segment is its investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans, as well as any equity investments in its tenants.

