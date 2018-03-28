Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $7.38 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Valero Energy by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Valero Energy by 2,272.1% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 251,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $23,465,233.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,837,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $40,826.84, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.63%.

Valero Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

