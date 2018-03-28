206,430 Shares in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 206,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,880,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.45% of Wix.Com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the third quarter valued at $7,889,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the third quarter valued at $10,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wix.Com by 292.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 194,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 145,117 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Wix.Com by 119.5% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wix.Com by 52.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wix.Com stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.45. 390,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,021. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,775.16, a P/E ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,376.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Wix.com Ltd. (Wix) is a Web development platform enabling businesses and organizations to take businesses, brands and workflow online. The Company provides solutions that business owners can use to operate various aspects of their business online, such as selling goods, taking reservations, and scheduling and confirming appointments.

