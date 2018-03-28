Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $5.02 Million in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 264,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $99,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,094.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,734 shares of company stock worth $204,795 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. Vetr lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.63 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.51.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,338,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,337,494. The firm has a market cap of $17,154.72, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 72.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

