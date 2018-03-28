Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 748.1% during the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.5% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,207. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $770,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. 2,621,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,989,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $145,702.11, a PE ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/merck-co-inc-mrk-holdings-decreased-by-granite-investment-partners-llc-updated.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.