MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 145,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Integrated Device Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDTI. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 362,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 362,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 42,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDTI shares. Piper Jaffray started coverage on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $4,255.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, SVP Sailesh Chittipeddi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $809,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,384.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. White sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $273,552.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,766 shares of company stock worth $4,567,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Device Technology Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

