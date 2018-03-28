MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.27 Million in Loews Co. (L)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Loews by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Loews by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins downgraded Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $370,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,990,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,055,945.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $313,535.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,316 shares of company stock worth $697,655 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16,480.72, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.72. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

