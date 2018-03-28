MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Industrial Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 325,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 251,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $188,364.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 292,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,621.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3,442.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.11 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.82% and a return on equity of 14.57%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

