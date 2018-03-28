Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Position in MetLife (MET)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,196,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,792,000 after buying an additional 1,097,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,504,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,964,000 after acquiring an additional 174,242 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 208.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,291,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,917 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,625,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,010,000 after acquiring an additional 619,487 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,268,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,245. MetLife has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47,841.08, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo set a $62.00 target price on shares of MetLife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MetLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.53.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

