Metro (B4B3) PT Set at €22.00 by Commerzbank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective from equities research analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on B4B3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($25.93) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($20.37) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($23.46) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.33 ($23.86).

Shares of Metro (ETR B4B3) opened at €14.65 ($18.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5,620.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. Metro has a 52-week low of €15.12 ($18.67) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($24.32).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

