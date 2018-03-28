Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 79,477 Shares of Kellogg’s (K)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,477 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Kellogg’s were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg’s by 6,576.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,475,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,167,000 after buying an additional 7,363,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg’s by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,688,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,334 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kellogg’s by 15,410.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,270,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,617 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg’s during the third quarter worth about $122,431,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Kellogg’s during the fourth quarter worth about $79,597,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kellogg’s from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kellogg’s from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg’s from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg’s in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

In other Kellogg’s news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of Kellogg’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $14,241,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Norman sold 167,497 shares of Kellogg’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total value of $11,533,843.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 623,763 shares of company stock worth $42,787,777. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg’s stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,268. Kellogg’s has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $22,172.87, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Kellogg’s had a return on equity of 70.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Kellogg’s will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

Kellogg’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kellogg’s

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

