Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $3.46 Million Position in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 47,325 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,802 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources stock traded down $12.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,209,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,891. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $106.73 and a 1 year high of $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $23,436.46, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $780.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Ray M. Poage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $603,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP E Joseph Wright sold 83,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.27, for a total value of $12,418,946.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,614,666.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,759 shares of company stock worth $18,948,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group set a $187.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Concho Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.90.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

