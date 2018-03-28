Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Stake Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,150 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, December 4th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 25,125 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $2,405,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $598,787.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 56,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $5,235,511.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,340.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,191,608. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.99. 363,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,598.65, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.80 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

