Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 127,864 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127,864 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,564,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,220,000 after purchasing an additional 431,493 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,393,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,800,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,740,000 after buying an additional 1,443,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,224,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,513,000 after buying an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Knight Equity increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8,401.61, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 370.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services.

